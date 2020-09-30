30 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Trabzonspor Marko Livaja'da ısrarcı

Trabzonspor, AEK'da forma giyen Marko Livaja'nın transferinde ısrarcı. Bordo-mavililerin B planı, Hırvat golcüyü ara transfer döneminde kadrosuna katmak.
30.09.2020
