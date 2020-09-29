29 Eylül 2020, Salı

Serkan Asan'ın yıldızı parlıyor

Trabzonspor'da Pereira'nın sakatlığı sebebiyle 3 maçta ilk 11'de sahaya çıkan Serkan Asan, performansıyla göz doldurdu.
29.09.2020
