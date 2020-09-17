17 Eylül 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor Lewis Baker ile anlaştı

Trabzonspor, Premier Lig ekiplerinden Chelsea forması giyen İngiliz orta saha oyuncusu Lewis Baker ile anlaşma sağladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. Son dakika Trabzonspor transfer haberleri...
17.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor Lewis Baker ile anlaştı Trabzonspor Lewis Baker ile anlaştı 17.09.2020
Sörloth transferi finansal noktada kilitlendi "Sörloth transferi finansal noktada kilitlendi" 16.09.2020
Gregore Trabzonspor yolunda! Gregore Trabzonspor yolunda! 16.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Denizlispor mesaisi! Abdülkadir Ömür... Trabzonspor'da Denizlispor mesaisi! Abdülkadir Ömür... 16.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Newton'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Kimseyi suçlayamayız Newton'dan sakatlık açıklaması! "Kimseyi suçlayamayız" 16.09.2020
Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geldi Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geldi 15.09.2020
Benik Afobe Türkiye'ye geldi Benik Afobe Türkiye'ye geldi 15.09.2020
Trabzonspor'un yenilmezlik serisi sona erdi Trabzonspor'un yenilmezlik serisi sona erdi 15.09.2020
Ekuban'ın MR'ı çekildi! İşte son durumu Ekuban'ın MR'ı çekildi! İşte son durumu 15.09.2020
Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geliyor Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geliyor 15.09.2020
Trabzonspor Benik Afobe'yi istiyor Trabzonspor Benik Afobe'yi istiyor 15.09.2020
Mourinho'dan Sörloth açıklaması Mourinho'dan Sörloth açıklaması 14.09.2020
Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Sörloth açıklaması Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Sörloth açıklaması 14.09.2020
Eddie Newton'dan Sörloth açıklaması Eddie Newton'dan Sörloth açıklaması 14.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a Kamil Ahmet'ten kötü haber Trabzonspor'a Kamil Ahmet'ten kötü haber 14.09.2020
Erman Toroğlu'ndan penaltı yorumu! Ben olsam... Erman Toroğlu'ndan penaltı yorumu! "Ben olsam..." 13.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'den yılın transfer bombası! Vedat Muriqi'nin ardından...
Liverpool'un yıldız ismi Fenerbahçe'ye geliyor! İngilizler böyle duyurdu
Josef de Souza'nın sözleşmesi ortaya çıktı! Beşiktaş'ta hiç oynamasa bile...
Galatasaray transferde bombayı patlatıyor! 2 dünya yıldızı birden...
Galatasaray'da gelenler gidenleri aratmadı! Cimbom'da dev tasarruf
Beşiktaş'ta Nikola Kalinic'te fark 1 milyon Euro! B planı da hazır
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör