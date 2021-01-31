31 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Trabzonspor kafilesi stada ulaştı

Süper Lig'in 22. haftasında Beşiktaş ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, maçın oynanacağı Vodafone Park'a ulaştı.
31.01.2021
