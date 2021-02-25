25 Şubat 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor'da Fenerbahçe maçı öncesi Uğurcan Çakır sevinci!

Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri: Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 27. haftasında 28 Şubat Pazar günü Fenerbahçe'yi konuk edecek olan Trabzonspor'da karşılaşmanın hazırlıkları sürerken, yeni tip corona virüsü (Covid-19) testinin pozitif çıkması nedeniyle bir süredir takımdan ayrı olan Uğurcan Çakır'ın ilk testi negatif çıktı. Bordo-mavili takımdaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. (Ts spor haberi)
25.02.2021
