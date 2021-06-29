29 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberi: Trabzonspor yeni transferi Marek Hamsik için imza töreni düzenledi!

Trabzonspor, yeni transferi Marek Hamsik için imza töreni düzenledi. Törende bordo mavili kulübün başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu ve Hamsik açıklamalarda bulundu. İşte o görüntüler... | Son dakika spor haberi (TS haberleri)
29.06.2021
