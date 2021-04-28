Göztepe maçı sonrası Abdullah Avcı: Trabzonspor kazanmak için oynar

28 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 38. haftasında Trabzonspor deplasmanda Göztepe ile karşı karşıya geldi. Mücadele iki takımın da karşılıklı golleriyle 1-1 beraberlikle sonuçlandı. Mücadelenin ardından bordo-mavililerin teknik direktörü Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Avcı, "Trabzonspor ne olursa olsun her maçını kazanmak için oynar" dedi. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
28.04.2021
