22 Eylül 2020, Salı

Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti

Trabzonspor'dan RB Leipzig'e transfer olan Alexander Sörloth, bordo-mavili kulübe veda ettiği videoyu sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı. İşte o video...
22.09.2020
