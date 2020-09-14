14 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Sörloth açıklaması

Trabzonspor Başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu, Alexander Sörloth'un transferi durumunda hak sahibi olduklarını belirtti.
14.09.2020
