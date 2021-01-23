23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Abdullah Avcı: Trabzonspor her zaman yukarıya oynar

Gençlerbirliği-Trabzonspor maçınının ardından bordo-mavililerin teknik direktör Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Avcı, "Taraftarların enerjisini hissediyoruz. Trabzonspor forması her zaman yukarıya oynar bunun için sahada her şeyi yapıyoruz" dedi.
23.01.2021
