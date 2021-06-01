01 Haziran 2021, Salı

Türkiye'nin EURO 2020 yolculuğu

A Milli Takım, EURO 2020 Elemeleri'nde Fransa ve İzlanda'nın da bulunduğu H Grubu'nda yer aldı. İşte Savunmamızın "Türk Duvarı" lakabını aldığı elemelerdeki performansımız...
01.06.2021
