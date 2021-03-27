27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

Son dakika spor haberi: Şenol Güneş'ten Norveç - Türkiye maçı öncesi Mert Müldür sürprizi

2022 Dünya Kupası Elemeleri G Grubu ikinci maçında deplasmanda Norveç ile karşılaşacak A Milli Futbol Takımı'nda teknik direktör Şenol Güneş'in sağ bekte Mert Müldür'e görev vereceği öğrenildi. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Hakan Gündoğar aktardı.
27.03.2021
Şenol Güneş'ten Mert Müldür sürprizi
