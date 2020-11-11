12 Kasım 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Şenol Güneş: Sloven hakemler elle olan pozisyonları görmüyor

A Milli Futbol Takımı'mızın, Hırvatistan ile oynadığı ve 3-3 berabere kaldığı mücadelenin ardından teknik direktör Şenol Güneş açıklamalarda bulundu.
11.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Güneş'ten hakem tepkisi! Slovenler... Güneş'ten hakem tepkisi! "Slovenler..." 11.11.2020
Şenol Güneş'ten Altay Bayındır itirafı! Şenol Güneş'ten Altay Bayındır itirafı! 10.11.2020
Tolunay Kafkas: Galibiyetle ayrılmak istiyoruz Tolunay Kafkas: Galibiyetle ayrılmak istiyoruz 09.11.2020
Cengiz ve Çağlar'dan A Spor'a özel açıklamalar! Cengiz ve Çağlar'dan A Spor'a özel açıklamalar! 09.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi 09.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü 06.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü 06.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ilk golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ilk golü 06.11.2020
Caner Erkin milli takımda olacak "Caner Erkin milli takımda olacak" 06.11.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Hasan Ali'nin oyundan çıkma sebebi Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Hasan Ali'nin oyundan çıkma sebebi 15.10.2020
40 tane takım kursam Hasan Ali, Okay, Kenan ve Mahmut bir arada oynamaz "40 tane takım kursam Hasan Ali, Okay, Kenan ve Mahmut bir arada oynamaz" 15.10.2020
Şenol Güneş: Sonuna kadar gideceğiz Şenol Güneş: Sonuna kadar gideceğiz 15.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 2-1 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 2-1 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 2-0 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 2-0 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 1-0 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 1-0 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
Sırbistan maçını mutlaka kazanmalıyız "Sırbistan maçını mutlaka kazanmalıyız" 13.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Trabzonspor'da Abdullah Avcı dönemi resmen başladı! İşte antrenmandan kareler
Fenerbahçe için bomba transfer iddiası! Emre Belözoğlu...
Dünya devleri Ozan Kabak'ın peşinde! İşte istenen rakam
Erol Bulut rotasyona gidiyor! İşte Fenerbahçe'nin yeni ilk 11'i
Fenerbahçeli yıldızlar için flaş yorum! "Fiziki olarak iyi durumda değiller"
Galatasaray'dan dev transfer harekatı! Menajerinden randevu alındı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör