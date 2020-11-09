09 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi

Ligue 1 ekiplerinden Lille forması giyen milli futbolcularımız Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı, milli takım kampına katılmak için İstanbul'a geldi. İşte o görüntüler...
09.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi 09.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü 06.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü 06.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ilk golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ilk golü 06.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Caner Erkin milli takımda olacak "Caner Erkin milli takımda olacak" 06.11.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Hasan Ali'nin oyundan çıkma sebebi Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Hasan Ali'nin oyundan çıkma sebebi 15.10.2020
40 tane takım kursam Hasan Ali, Okay, Kenan ve Mahmut bir arada oynamaz "40 tane takım kursam Hasan Ali, Okay, Kenan ve Mahmut bir arada oynamaz" 15.10.2020
Şenol Güneş: Sonuna kadar gideceğiz Şenol Güneş: Sonuna kadar gideceğiz 15.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 2-1 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 2-1 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 2-0 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 2-0 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
GOL | İngiltere U21 1-0 Türkiye U21 GOL | İngiltere U21 1-0 Türkiye U21 13.10.2020
Sırbistan maçını mutlaka kazanmalıyız "Sırbistan maçını mutlaka kazanmalıyız" 13.10.2020
Şenol Güneş: Milli takım her şeyin üzerinde Şenol Güneş: Milli takım her şeyin üzerinde 13.10.2020
Türkiye-Sırbistan maçına seyirci alınacağını duydum "Türkiye-Sırbistan maçına seyirci alınacağını duydum" 12.10.2020
Bu takımda forma giyemez "Bu takımda forma giyemez" 12.10.2020
Rusya'nın golünden önce el var mı? Toroğlu yorumladı Rusya'nın golünden önce el var mı? Toroğlu yorumladı 12.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
Fenerbahçeli isim için dikkat çeken sözler! Erol Bulut...
Sivasspor - Galatasaray maçında gergin anlar! Arda Turan...
Spor yazarları Sivasspor - Galatasaray maçını değerlendirdi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (8. hafta)
Galatasaray'dan dev transfer harekatı! 8 bomba birden
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör