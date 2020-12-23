23 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba

Zeki Uzundurukan: Fatih Terim’e 7 maç ceza çok ağır olur

Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni ve A Spor yorumcusu Zeki Uzundurukan, Spor Gündemi programında Galatasaray'ın gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu.
23.12.2020
DİĞER
