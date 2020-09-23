23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Yeni sezon yeni Falcao

Galatasaray'da sezona etkili bir giriş yapan Radamel Falcao'nun artan performansı istatistiklere de yansıdı.
23.09.2020
