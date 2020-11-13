13 Kasım 2020, Cuma

Turgay Demir: Galatasaray bu seçimle kendi ayağına sıkmıştır!

Seçime gitmesi beklenen Galatasaray'da son durumu Bire Bir Futbol programında değerlendiren usta gazeteci Turgay Demir, "Galatasaray bu seçimle kendi ayağına sıkmıştır." ifadelerine yer verdi.
13.11.2020
