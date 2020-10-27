27 Ekim 2020, Salı

Turgay Demir: Bu ateşkes kalıcı değil

A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir, Mustafa Cengiz ve Fatih Terim arasında yaşanan konuya ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. Demir "Bu ateşkes kalıcı değil" dedi.
27.10.2020
