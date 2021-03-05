05 Mart 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberleri | Hıncal Uluç: Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum

Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu ve duayen gazeteci Hıncal Uluç, Hıncal Uluç ile Baş Başa programında futbol gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Uluç, "Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum." dedi.
05.03.2021
Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum "Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum" 05.03.2021
