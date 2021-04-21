21 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberleri: Derbi öncesi Galatasaray cephesindeki son gelişmeler!

Galatasaray - Trabzonspor derbisi öncesi sarı kırmızılılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
21.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Derbi öncesi Galatasaray cephesindeki son gelişmeler! Derbi öncesi Galatasaray cephesindeki son gelişmeler! 21.04.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Mustafa Muhammed Antalya maçında... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Mustafa Muhammed Antalya maçında..." 21.04.2021
Kerem'e övgü dolu sözler! Kerem'e övgü dolu sözler! 19.04.2021
Beraber yürüyecekleri yol bitti "Beraber yürüyecekleri yol bitti" 19.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Flaş Fatih Terim yorumu! Fırtına öncesi sessizlik Flaş Fatih Terim yorumu! "Fırtına öncesi sessizlik" 19.04.2021
Toplantı sonrası açıkladı! Farklı yansımaları olabilir... Toplantı sonrası açıkladı! "Farklı yansımaları olabilir..." 18.04.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Cimbom'da 2 yolcu 2 kalıcı... Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Cimbom'da 2 yolcu 2 kalıcı..." 18.04.2021
Terim maç sonunda konuştu! Terim maç sonunda konuştu! 17.04.2021
Cengiz'in açıklamalarına yalan diyen yok "Cengiz'in açıklamalarına yalan diyen yok" 17.04.2021
Galatasaray'da gerilim yeni bir boyuta taşındı Galatasaray'da gerilim yeni bir boyuta taşındı 17.04.2021
Aslan yara sarmak istiyor Aslan yara sarmak istiyor 17.04.2021
Flaş Cengiz sözleri! Taraftar ile arası... Flaş Cengiz sözleri! "Taraftar ile arası..." 17.04.2021
Galatasaray yönetimi Seyrantepe'de toplandı Galatasaray yönetimi Seyrantepe'de toplandı 16.04.2021
Canlı yayında flaş sözler! G.Saray'ı hiç böyle görmedim Canlı yayında flaş sözler! "G.Saray'ı hiç böyle görmedim" 16.04.2021
Eski G.Saraylı isimden flaş sözler! Aile ortamı yok Eski G.Saraylı isimden flaş sözler! "Aile ortamı yok" 15.04.2021
Uluç'tan flaş sözler! Başkanlığı bırakmalı Uluç'tan flaş sözler! "Başkanlığı bırakmalı" 15.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 genç yetenek! Emre Belözoğlu transfer için düğmeye bastı...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 36. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ile Sinem Kobal'ın bebekleri Lalin ilk kez görüntülendi! İşte o kareler...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör