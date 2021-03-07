07 Mart 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Serhan Türk Galatasaray-Sivasspor maçı hakkında flaş yorum yaptı! "Galatasaray'da forvette Falcao oynayacak"

Spor Toto Süper Lig'de 29. haftada Sivasspor ile karşı karşıya gelecek olan Galatasaray hakkında son detayları A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk aktardı. Türk, "Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed'in yerine Falcao oynayacak. Babel'in oynama ihtimali yok." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
07.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Terim forvet kararını verdi! Terim forvet kararını verdi! 07.03.2021
Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu... Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu..." 06.03.2021
Mohamed'in yokluğunda kim oynar? Mohamed'in yokluğunda kim oynar? 06.03.2021
Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum "Galatasaray maçı izlerken uyuklamaya başlıyorum" 05.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
G.Saray'da 4 değişiklik! G.Saray'da 4 değişiklik! 05.03.2021
Kadroda 4 değişiklik olacak "Kadroda 4 değişiklik olacak" 05.03.2021
Omar'dan müjdeli haber! Omar'dan müjdeli haber! 04.03.2021
Canlı yayında çok sert sözler! G.Saray'ı yakan çakır Trabzon F.Bahçe maçında... Canlı yayında çok sert sözler! "G.Saray'ı yakan çakır Trabzon F.Bahçe maçında..." 04.03.2021
Fatih Terim'i bu sözlerle eleştirdi! Bu kadro... Fatih Terim'i bu sözlerle eleştirdi! "Bu kadro..." 04.03.2021
Flaş Taylan sözleri! Bu nasıl bir yorgunluk? Flaş Taylan sözleri! "Bu nasıl bir yorgunluk?" 04.03.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Bir şok etkisi yaratacaktır Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Bir şok etkisi yaratacaktır" 04.03.2021
Çakır'a şok sözler! Türkiye'nin en büyük eyyamcısı Çakır'a şok sözler! "Türkiye'nin en büyük eyyamcısı" 04.03.2021
Cengiz'den çarpıcı açıklamalar! Utanç meselesi Cengiz'den çarpıcı açıklamalar! "Utanç meselesi" 03.03.2021
İşte Terim'in sinirlendiği basın toplantısının tamamı İşte Terim'in sinirlendiği basın toplantısının tamamı 03.03.2021
Fatih Terim'den Ankaragücü maçı sonrası flaş itiraf! Fatih Terim'den Ankaragücü maçı sonrası flaş itiraf! 03.03.2021
Penaltı kararı doğru mu? Usta isimler yorumladı Penaltı kararı doğru mu? Usta isimler yorumladı 03.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Çifte bomba! Aslan o isimleri bitiriyor
Son dakika spor haberi: Usta yazarlar Beşiktaş-Gaziantep FK maçını değerlendirdi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 29. hafta)
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Emre Belözoğlu'dan 2 süperstar hamlesi!
Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberi: Aslan'dan sezon sonu 3 bomba birden!
Spor yazarlarından Kasımpaşa - Trabzonspor maçı ardından flaş sözler!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ