15 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Sercan Yıldırım'dan Galatasaray yorumu! "Aile ortamı yok"

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da üst üste alınan başarısız sonuçların ardından 'Top Bizde' programında A Spor yorumcusu Sercan Yıldırım'dan flaş sözler geldi. Yıldırım, "Galatasaray'da oyun düzeni yok ve çok pozisyon veriliyor. Onun dışında en önemli olan ise takımda aile ortamı yok ve kaos var" dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
15.04.2021
