02 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba

Selahattin Kınalı: Onyekuru büyük takım topçusu değil

Spor Ajansı programında Galatasaray'ın gündemini değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Selahattin Kınalı, "Henry Onyekuru büyük takım topçusu değil" ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri
02.12.2020
