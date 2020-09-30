30 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Marcao pazarlığından sonuç çıkmadı

Galatasaray, Marcao'ya talip olan İtalya Serie A ekibi Roma ile anlaşmaya varamadı.
30.09.2020
