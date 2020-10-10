10 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

Levent Tüzemen: Fatih Terim'in Belhanda ve Feghouli'yi göndermek istediğini biliyorum

A Spor yorumcusu Levent Tüzemen, Takım Oyunu programında Galatasaray'ı değerlendirdi. Tüzemen, "Fatih Terim'in Belhanda ve Feghouli'yi göndermek istediğini biliyorum" dedi.
10.10.2020
