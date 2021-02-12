13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş derbi açıklaması! "Mustafa Cengiz küfürler edilirken neden takımı sahadan çekmedi?"

A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa programında Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray derbisi hakkında çarpıcı ifadelerde bulundu. Uluç, "Mustafa Cengiz Galatasaray'a küfürler edilirken neden takımını sahadan çekmedi!" dedi.
12.02.2021
