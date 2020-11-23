23 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

Haldun Domaç: Salih Uçan Galatasaray'ın gündemine girdi

A Spor yorumcusu Haldun Domaç, Spor Gündemi programında çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Domaç, "Salih Uçan Galatasaray'ın gündemine girdi." dedi.
23.11.2020
