Göztepe-Galatasaray maçının ardından Erman Toroğlu: Mustafa Cengiz'in açıklamalarına yalan diyen yok

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'ın Göztepe'yi 3-1 mağlup ettiği karşılaşmanın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Toroğlu, "Galatasaray Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz'in açıklamalarına yanlış ya da yalan diyen kimse yok" dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
17.04.2021
