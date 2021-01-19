19 Ocak 2021, Salı

Galatasaray'dan Omar Elabdellaoui açıklaması

Galatasaray, Omar Elabdellaoui'nin taburcu olduğunu ve tedavisine evinde devam edileceğini açıkladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı.
19.01.2021
