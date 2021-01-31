31 Ocak 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'dan İrfan Can fedakarlığı! İşte son teklif

Sabah Spor'u programında A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu, İrfan Can teklifi hakkında son detayları açıkladı. Çorlu, Galatasaray bu transferde büyük fedakarlık yaparak teklifini 6 milyon euro'nun üzerine çıkardı." dedi.
31.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
G.Saray'dan İrfan Can fedakarlığı! İşte son teklif G.Saray'dan İrfan Can fedakarlığı! İşte son teklif 31.01.2021
Galatasaray İrfan Can'ı aldı "Galatasaray İrfan Can'ı aldı" 31.01.2021
Flaş Muslera yorumu! O varsa kalende... Flaş Muslera yorumu! "O varsa kalende..." 30.01.2021
Fatih Terim yönetimin kucağına bombayı bıraktı "Fatih Terim yönetimin kucağına bombayı bıraktı" 30.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Galatasaray aldatıcı bir galibiyet aldı "Galatasaray aldatıcı bir galibiyet aldı" 30.01.2021
Terim'den İrfan Can açıklaması! Oyuncunun önceliği... Terim'den İrfan Can açıklaması! "Oyuncunun önceliği..." 29.01.2021
DeAndre Yedlin Galatasaray'da DeAndre Yedlin Galatasaray'da 29.01.2021
Mostafa Mohamed bitti sırada kim var? İşte son gelişmeler Mostafa Mohamed bitti sırada kim var? İşte son gelişmeler 29.01.2021
İrfan Can Fatih Terim için olmazsa olmaz "İrfan Can Fatih Terim için olmazsa olmaz" 29.01.2021
Aslan ikinci yarıya iyi başlamak istiyor Aslan ikinci yarıya iyi başlamak istiyor 29.01.2021
Diagne Premier Lig'e gidiyor Diagne Premier Lig'e gidiyor 29.01.2021
Galatasaray'da İrfan Can kararı Galatasaray'da İrfan Can kararı 29.01.2021
Mostafa Mohamed Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed Galatasaray'da 29.01.2021
Zamalek Mostafa Mohammed'i açıkladı! Zamalek Mostafa Mohammed'i açıkladı! 28.01.2021
Uluç'tan Terim'e sert sözler! Kişisel kaprisleri G.Saray'ı bitirdi Uluç'tan Terim'e sert sözler! "Kişisel kaprisleri G.Saray'ı bitirdi" 28.01.2021
Süper Lig'de ilk yarının en kötüsü G.Saray ve Terim "Süper Lig'de ilk yarının en kötüsü G.Saray ve Terim" 28.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe-Çaykur Rizespor maçını yorumladı!
İrfan Can Kahveci transferinde son durum ne? Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Fenerbahçe - Rizespor maçında dikkat çeken görüntü! Mesut Özil...
Cenk Tosun Beşiktaş'a transfer olacak mı? Ahmet Nur Çebi'den açıklama geldi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 22. hafta)
Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer! Herkes İrfan Can Kahveci'yi beklerken...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör