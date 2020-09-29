29 Eylül 2020, Salı

Galatasaray'dan ilk puan kaybı

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe beraberliğiyle bu sezon ilk puan kaybını yaşadı. Sarı-kırmızılı takımın, sarı-lacivertlilere karşı sahasında kazanamama serisi 6 maça çıktı.
29.09.2020
