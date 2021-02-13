13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Galatasaray'da Radamel Falcao Kasımpaşa maçında kadroda olacak mı?

Galatasaray'da uzun süren sakatlığından kurtulan ve takımla çalışmalara başlayan Radamel Falcao için flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. Sarı-kırmızılıların son gelişmelerini değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Özcan, "Falcao Kasımpaşa maçında kadroda olacak" ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (Gs spor haberi)
13.02.2021
