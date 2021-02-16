16 Şubat 2021, Salı

Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed gollerine devam ediyor

Galatasaray'ın devre arası transfer döneminde kadrosuna kattığı Mostafa Mohamed, sarı-kırmızılı takımda çıktığı 4 karşılaşmada da gol sevinci yaşadı.
16.02.2021
