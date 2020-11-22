22 Kasım 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'da divan toplantısı yapıldı

Galatasaray Kulübü'nde kasım ayı olağan divan kurulu toplantısı yapıldı. Video konferans yöntemiyle gerçekleştirilen toplantıda kulübü ilgilendiren önemli ve güncel konular görüşüldü.
22.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray'da divan toplantısı yapıldı Galatasaray'da divan toplantısı yapıldı 22.11.2020
Fatih Terim üç maçın planını yapıyor Fatih Terim üç maçın planını yapıyor 22.11.2020
G.Saray'a Onyekuru müjdesi! Canlı yayında açıkladı G.Saray'a Onyekuru müjdesi! Canlı yayında açıkladı 22.11.2020
Ümit Aktan: Galatasaray'da kongre olmayacak Ümit Aktan: Galatasaray'da kongre olmayacak 21.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! G.Saray'da ilk 11 çıkmazlar Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! "G.Saray'da ilk 11 çıkmazlar" 20.11.2020
Usta yorumcudan flaş açıklama! G.Saray'da Diagne'nin yerine... Usta yorumcudan flaş açıklama! "G.Saray'da Diagne'nin yerine..." 20.11.2020
Metin Öztürk: Seçime kesinlikle hazırız Metin Öztürk: Seçime kesinlikle hazırız 20.11.2020
Galatasaray'da kalede zorunlu rotasyon Galatasaray'da kalede zorunlu rotasyon 20.11.2020
G.Saray'daki seçim ertelenecek gibi gözüküyor "G.Saray'daki seçim ertelenecek gibi gözüküyor" 20.11.2020
Mustafa Cengiz Milan ve Juventus'a örnek oldu "Mustafa Cengiz Milan ve Juventus'a örnek oldu" 19.11.2020
Galatasaray'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! Galatasaray'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! 19.11.2020
Galatasaray'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! Galatasaray'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! 18.11.2020
Nobre'den Galatasaray itirafı! Fenerbahçe'de oynarken... Nobre'den Galatasaray itirafı! Fenerbahçe'de oynarken... 18.11.2020
Turgay Demir: Bu fikstürü Mustafa Cengiz mi çekti Nihat abi? Turgay Demir: Bu fikstürü Mustafa Cengiz mi çekti Nihat abi? 17.11.2020
Mustafa Cengiz resmen açıkladı! Seçimde aday olacak mı? Mustafa Cengiz resmen açıkladı! Se��imde aday olacak mı? 16.11.2020
Mustafa Cengiz tekrar aday olursa yine kazanır "Mustafa Cengiz tekrar aday olursa yine kazanır" 16.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Yusuf Yazıcı için bomba transfer iddiası! Premier Lig devi...
Okay Yokuşlu Türkiye'ye dönüyor! Süper Lig devine imzayı atacak
Galatasaray'a bir Uruguaylı daha! Fatih Terim hayran kaldı
Spor yazarları Beşiktaş - Başakşehir maçını yorumladı
Spor yazarları Gençlerbirliği - Fenerbahçe maçını yorumladı
Transfer haberi: Halil Dervişoğlu Trabzonspor için gün sayıyor!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör