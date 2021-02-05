05 Şubat 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray Omar Elabdellaoui'yi TFF'ye bildirmedi

Galatasaray'ın Norveçli futbolcusu Omar Elabdellaoui, Türkiye Futbol Federasyonu'na bildirilen listede yer almadı. 29 yaşındaki futbolcunun tedavi sürecine öncelik verilmesi kararlaştırıldı.
05.02.2021
