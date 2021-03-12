12 Mart 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray Kayseri'ye uçtu!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 30. haftasında Galatasaray deplasmanda Kayserispor ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Sarı-kırmızılı takım bu maç için Kayseri'ye uçtu. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
12.03.2021
