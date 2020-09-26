26 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray derbi kazanmakta zorlanıyor

Süper Lig'in 3. haftasında 27 Eylül Pazar günü Fenerbahçe'yi konuk edecek Galatasaray, son dönemde derbi kazanmakta zorlanıyor.
26.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray derbi kazanmakta zorlanıyor Galatasaray derbi kazanmakta zorlanıyor 26.09.2020
Fatih Öztürk Muslera'dan daha yararlı "Fatih Öztürk Muslera'dan daha yararlı" 25.09.2020
Fatih Terim en başarılı hocalardan biri "Fatih Terim en başarılı hocalardan biri" 25.09.2020
Albayrak'tan flaş Marcao açıklaması! Transfer... Albayrak'tan flaş Marcao açıklaması! Transfer... 24.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Galatasaray'dan Khedira hamlesi Galatasaray'dan Khedira hamlesi 24.09.2020
Galatasaray'ın Avrupa'da 287. sınavı Galatasaray'ın Avrupa'da 287. sınavı 24.09.2020
Fatih Terim'den transfer açıklaması Fatih Terim'den transfer açıklaması 24.09.2020
Seyrantepe'de Avrupa sınavı Seyrantepe'de Avrupa sınavı 24.09.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Khedira Galatasaray'a mı geliyor? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Khedira Galatasaray'a mı geliyor? 23.09.2020
Fatih Terim'den derbi rotasyonu Fatih Terim'den derbi rotasyonu 23.09.2020
Galatasaray'da Sarrachi 3 hafta yok Galatasaray'da Sarrachi 3 hafta yok 23.09.2020
Yeni sezon yeni Falcao Yeni sezon yeni Falcao 23.09.2020
Abdurrahim Albayrak'tan transfer açıklaması Abdurrahim Albayrak'tan transfer açıklaması 23.09.2020
Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener "Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener" 23.09.2020
Galatasaray'dan Marcelo Saracchi açıklaması! Galatasaray'dan Marcelo Saracchi açıklaması! 22.09.2020
Turgay Demir: Galatasaray Fenerbahçe'yi yener Turgay Demir: Galatasaray Fenerbahçe'yi yener 21.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'den bir imza daha! Transferde Mbwana Samatta detayı
Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe derbisinin 11'leri netleşti! Falcao ve Samatta...
Marcao Galatasaray'dan ayrılacak mı? Karar verildi
Golcü futbolcudan transfer itirafı! "Erol Bulut ile görüştüm"
Galatasaray'dan sürpriz karar! Younes Belhanda...
Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi flaş gelişme! 3 isim takımdan gönderiliyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör