Galatasaray Başkan Adayı Metin Öztürk: Seçilirsek 1 yıl sonra kongreye gideceğiz

Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Galatasaray Kulübü'nün başkan adaylarından Metin Öztürk, 19 Haziran'da yapılacak seçimli genel kurulda seçilmesi halinde 28 Mayıs 2022'de kulübü yeniden seçime götüreceğini açıkladı. (GS spor haberi)
13.06.2021
