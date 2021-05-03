03 Mayıs 2021, Pazartesi

Flaş Galatasaray yorumu! "Yürüyerek yendiler"

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 39. haftasında Galatasaray düşme hattında bulunan Gençlerbirliği'ne konuk oldu ve mücadeleden 2-0'lık galibiyetle ayrıldı. A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir bu karşılaşmayı çarpıcı sözlerle değerlendirdi ve "Galatasaray'da çok özel bir performans görmedim, gerek yoktu zaten. Yürüyerek yendiler." ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
03.05.2021
DİĞER
