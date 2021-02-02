02 Şubat 2021, Salı

Fatih Terim'den İrfan Can göndermesi! "Gelmeyene..."

Galatasaray'ın Başakşehir'i 3-0 mağlup ettiği karşılaşmanın ardından teknik direktör Fatih Terim açıklamalarda bulundu. Terim, "Transferlerle alakalı isteyene değil, gelmeyene sormak lazım" dedi.
02.02.2021
