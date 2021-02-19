19 Şubat 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Eski yıldızlardan Mostafa Mohamed yorumu

Bir dönem Beşiktaş forması giyen Ahmed Hassan, Galatasaraylı Mostafa Mohamed'in kendisine Drogba'yı anımsattığını söyledi. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
19.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Eski yıldızlardan Mostafa Mohamed yorumu Eski yıldızlardan Mostafa Mohamed yorumu 19.02.2021
Galatasaray için Yairo Moreno iddiası Galatasaray için Yairo Moreno iddiası 19.02.2021
Arda Turan otomatik uzatmaya yakın Arda Turan otomatik uzatmaya yakın 19.02.2021
Alanyaspor maçına Galatasaray hangi 11'le çıkacak? Alanyaspor maçına Galatasaray hangi 11'le çıkacak? 19.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Sert sözler! Bu sahne G.Saray'ın yüz karasıdır! Sert sözler! "Bu sahne G.Saray'ın yüz karasıdır!" 18.02.2021
G.Saray'da kadro netleşiyor! Alanyaspor maçında... G.Saray'da kadro netleşiyor! Alanyaspor maçında... 18.02.2021
Cengiz için flaş sözler! Olmayan olayları... Cengiz için flaş sözler! "Olmayan olayları..." 18.02.2021
Falcao ve Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? Falcao ve Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? 18.02.2021
G.Saray'dan F.Bahçe'ye yanıt gelecek mi? Canlı yayında duyurdu G.Saray'dan F.Bahçe'ye yanıt gelecek mi? Canlı yayında duyurdu 17.02.2021
Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! Etebo PFDK'ya neden sevk edilmedi? Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! "Etebo PFDK'ya neden sevk edilmedi?" 17.02.2021
Bomba transfer iddiası! İşte Terim ve Hakan arasındaki diyalog Bomba transfer iddiası! İşte Terim ve Hakan arasındaki diyalog 17.02.2021
Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? 17.02.2021
G.Saray kafilesi Antalya'da G.Saray kafilesi Antalya'da 17.02.2021
G.Saray'da forvette kim oynar? Falcao mu? Mohamed mi? G.Saray'da forvette kim oynar? Falcao mu? Mohamed mi? 17.02.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Yıldız isim Alanya maçında olacak Canlı yayında duyurdu! Yıldız isim Alanya maçında olacak 17.02.2021
Flaş Mostafa Mohamed açıklaması! 2 sene sonra değeri... Flaş Mostafa Mohamed açıklaması! "2 sene sonra değeri..." 17.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray 2. Başkanı Abdurrahim Albayrak son noktayı koydu! Mostafa Mohamed'in sözleşmesi...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de İrfan Can Kahveci'den flaş itiraf! "İlk hayalim..."
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den dev transfer hamlesi! Emre Belözoğlu temasa geçti
Son dakika spor haberi: Alanyaspor-Galatasaray maçı öncesi Fatih Terim'den sürpriz tercih! İşte muhtemel 11'ler
Süper Lig için flaş yorum! "Şampiyonluğu hakemler belirleyecek"
Beşiktaş'a Cenk Tosun'dan kötü haber! Denizlispor maçında...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör