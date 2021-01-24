Emre Kaplan: Galatasaray Mostafa Mohamed ile anlaştı

24 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Galatasaray'ın uzun süredir görüşme halinde olduğu Mostafa Mohamed konusunda flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı, "Galatasaray oyuncunun kulübü ile 1.5 yıllık kiralama ve sonrasında satın alma üzerine anlaşmaya çok yakınlar" dedi.
24.01.2021
