Canlı yayında flaş ifadeler! "Galatasaray'ın beraberliğe çıkmış bir havası vardı"

Süper Lig'in 19. haftasında oynanan Beşiktaş - Galatasaray derbisini değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Murat Özbostan, "Galatasaray'ın galibiyete değil beraberliğe çıkmış bir havası vardı." ifadelerine yer verdi. İşte o sözler...
18.01.2021
