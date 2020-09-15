15 Eylül 2020, Salı

Belhanda gidecek mi, kalacak mı?

Galatasaray'dan ayrılması gündemde olan Belhanda, Gaziantep FK maçındaki performansıyla beğeni topladı. Fatih Terim ve Abdurrahim Albayrak ise açıklamalarıyla oyuncuya hem sahip çıktı hem de açık kapı bıraktı.
15.09.2020
