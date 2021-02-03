03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Turgay Demir: Derbide gollü beraberlik bekliyorum

Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında oynanacak Fnerbahçe -Galatasaray derbisi öncesi A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Demir, "Derbide gollü beraberlik ekliyorum" dedi.
03.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Derbide hangi takım favori! İşte usta yorumcunun sözleri Derbide hangi takım favori! İşte usta yorumcunun sözleri 03.02.2021
F.Bahçe Hücum bölgesinde... "F.Bahçe Hücum bölgesinde..." 03.02.2021
Hatayspor F.Bahçe'yi hırpaladı "Hatayspor F.Bahçe'yi hırpaladı" 02.02.2021
Altay'dan G.Saray derbisi açıklaması! Altay'dan G.Saray derbisi açıklaması! 02.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Mesut için karantina olmasaydı... "Mesut için karantina olmasaydı..." 02.02.2021
Kemal Ademi Fatih Karagümrük'te Kemal Ademi Fatih Karagümrük'te 02.02.2021
Yıldız oyuncuya sert eleştiri! Daha fazlasını yapmak zorunda Yıldız oyuncuya sert eleştiri! "Daha fazlasını yapmak zorunda" 02.02.2021
İrfan Can'ın transfer sürecinde neler yaşandı? İrfan Can'ın transfer sürecinde neler yaşandı? 02.02.2021
Mesut ne zaman oynayacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı Mesut ne zaman oynayacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı 02.02.2021
Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü Başkanı Ali Koç açıklamalarda bulundu Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü Başkanı Ali Koç açıklamalarda bulundu 01.02.2021
Fenerbahçe Hatay'a geldi Fenerbahçe Hatay'a geldi 01.02.2021
Flaş Erol Bulut iddiası! Fenerbahçe şampiyon olamazsa... Flaş Erol Bulut iddiası! "Fenerbahçe şampiyon olamazsa..." 01.02.2021
İrfan Can transferinin perde arkasında neler yaşandı? Canlı yayında anlattı İrfan Can transferinin perde arkasında neler yaşandı? Canlı yayında anlattı 01.02.2021
Emre Belözoğlu'dan İrfan Can açıklaması! Ligimizin en... Emre Belözoğlu'dan İrfan Can açıklaması! "Ligimizin en..." 31.01.2021
İrfan Can F.Bahçe'ye imzayı attı! İşte ilk sözleri İrfan Can F.Bahçe'ye imzayı attı! İşte ilk sözleri 31.01.2021
Fenerbahçe İrfan Can Kahveci'yi böyle duyurdu! Fenerbahçe İrfan Can Kahveci'yi böyle duyurdu! 31.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçeli yıldıza şok sözler! "Performansı yerlerde sürünüyor"
Usta yazarlardan Galatasaray-Başakşehir maçı yorumu!
Galatasaray'dan büyük kar! Son 3 sezonda...
Gedson Fernandes'in menajerinden Galatasaray'a büyük övgü! "Kimse hayal edemezdi"
Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed oyuna girdi golünü attı! Başakşehir maçında...
Galatasaray-Başakşehir maçına Muslera damga vurdu! "Dünyayı kurtaran adamın oğlu"
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör