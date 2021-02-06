06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Son durumunu açıkladı! Luiz Gustavo derbide görev alacak mı?

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisi öncesi A Spor yorumcusu Volkan Demir flaş bir açıklamada bulundu. Demir, "Luiz Gustavo son antrenmanda yer almadı. Derbide onun yerine başka bir isim görev alacak." dedi.
06.02.2021
