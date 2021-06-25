25 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de kongre heyecanı!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de yarın yapılacak başkanlık seçimi öncesi kongre heyecanı yaşanıyor. Sarı-lacivertlilerde yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. (FB spor haberleri)
25.06.2021
