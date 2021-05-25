25 Mayıs 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberleri: Başkanlık seçimleri öncesi Fenerbahçe'de 2. bir aday daha...

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de mevcut başkan Ali Koç'un ardından yeni bir başkan adayının daha gündeme geleceği sarı-lacivertlilerde bomba bir etki yarattı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, "Fenerbahçe'de kongre üyeleri başkan Ali Koç'un tek aday girmesine tepki olarak bir aday çıkaracak." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
25.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe'de 2. aday gelişmesi! Başkanlık... F.Bahçe'de 2. aday gelişmesi! Başkanlık... 25.05.2021
Belözoğlu devam edecek mi? Belözoğlu devam edecek mi? 24.05.2021
F.Bahçe'de Ozan Tufan kararı! Serbest kalma bedeli... F.Bahçe'de Ozan Tufan kararı! Serbest kalma bedeli... 24.05.2021
Transferde flaş gelişme! Szalai ile yollar ayrılıyor mu? Transferde flaş gelişme! Szalai ile yollar ayrılıyor mu? 24.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
F.Bahçe'de Gustavo kararı! Takımda kalacak mı? F.Bahçe'de Gustavo kararı! Takımda kalacak mı? 24.05.2021
F.Bahçe'de Belözoğlu belirsizliği! Devam edecek mi? F.Bahçe'de Belözoğlu belirsizliği! Devam edecek mi? 23.05.2021
Fenerbahçe'den Halil Dervişoğlu harekatı Fenerbahçe'den Halil Dervişoğlu harekatı 22.05.2021
Ali Koç'a sert çıkış! Hangi branşta başarı var Ali Koç'a sert çıkış! "Hangi branşta başarı var" 21.05.2021
Hıncal Uluç'tan Ali Koç yorumu! Bir kere bile... Hıncal Uluç'tan Ali Koç yorumu! "Bir kere bile..." 20.05.2021
Flaş Aziz Yıldırım açıklaması! F.Bahçe başkanlığını... Flaş Aziz Yıldırım açıklaması! "F.Bahçe başkanlığını..." 20.05.2021
Soru alınmayacağını bilseydim kalkar giderdim” "Soru alınmayacağını bilseydim kalkar giderdim” 20.05.2021
Dorukhan'ın yeni takımını açıkladı! F.Bahçe derken... Dorukhan'ın yeni takımını açıkladı! F.Bahçe derken... 20.05.2021
Volkan Demir: Fenerbahçe Beşiktaşlı yıldız için devrede Volkan Demir: Fenerbahçe Beşiktaşlı yıldız için devrede 19.05.2021
Olay iddia! Dorukhan ve Aboubakar Fenerbahçe'ye... Olay iddia! Dorukhan ve Aboubakar Fenerbahçe'ye... 17.05.2021
Flaş Fenerbahçe sözleri! Öyle bir lüksü yok Flaş Fenerbahçe sözleri! "Öyle bir lüksü yok" 17.05.2021
Belözoğlu maç sonrası konuştu! Şampiyon olsaydık... Belözoğlu maç sonrası konuştu! "Şampiyon olsaydık..." 16.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'den stoper bombası! Avrupa Şampiyonası...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fransa Ligue 1'in şampiyonu Lille kupasını aldı!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den forvet bombası! Barcelona'dan geliyor
Beşiktaş'ın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'ndeki muhtemel rakipleri belli oldu!
Son dakika transfer haberi: Bomba patlıyor! Fenerbahçe'ye İspanyol yıldız
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye İngiltere'den stoper! Girişimler başladı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör