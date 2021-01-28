28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

Serhan Türk: Kariyerinin en iyi yerinde Fenerbahçe ile buluştu

'Spor Ajansı' programında A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Türk, "Mesut Fenerbahçe'de iyi işler yapar. Bence kariyerinin en iyi yerinde Fenerbahçe ile buluştu. Galatasaray derbisinde oynayacaktır" dedi.
28.01.2021
