Son dakika spor haberleri: Lille formasıyla olağanüstü performans sergileyen Burak Yılmaz hakkında flaş transfer iddiası ortayı çıktı. A Spor yorumcusu Ozan Zeybek milli futbolcununu yeni takımını 'Spor Gündemi' programında açıkladı. Zeybek, "Bu iş %90 bitti. Burak Yılmaz büyük ihtimalle önümüzdeki sezon Fenerbahçe forması giyecek." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
04.05.2021
